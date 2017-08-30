Richard Graeff

Richard (Dick) Graeff went to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 16, 2017 at Great Plains Medical Center in North Platte after a bout with cancer. He was 81 years old. Dick was born on December 4, 1935 at Valentine to Arthur and Nellie Graeff. He was raised on the ranch near Crookston and that is where he spent his entire life. At the age of 19 he married his sweetheart Imogene Bowdish on April 15, 1955. To that union three children were born: Ruthie, Richard, and Norman. Dick held various jobs doing construction and concrete work in the Valentine area but his real love was to work the ranch with his brother Harold (Hez) and his half-brother Dale (Jake). After Hez and Jake retired from ranching Dick purchased the ranch and along with his wife Jean continued to do what they loved most - raising some of the best Angus cattle in the country. In 1977 his son Norman and wife Karen moved to the ranch to help in the operation of it. Dick loved the outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish in his younger years, but most of all loved to watch his cows have their calves and take care of them. The last couple of years were especially hard for him as he realized he could not do what he used to be able to do on the ranch. Dick is survived by loving and faithful wife of 62 years Imogene (Jean), his daughter, Ruthie (Michael) of Omaha; his son, Richard (Sheila) of Chappell, and son, Norman (Karen) of Crookston. Grandchildren Joanna, Terri (Jason) Witte, Amanda (significant other Aaron), Brady (Sandy), Dillon(significant other Michelle), Jesse (Elisha), Dustina (Guy), and Tucker along with 11 great grandchildren. One of Dick’s greatest joys was to see his grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Nellie Graeff, brothers ,Phil, Don, Harold, and sister, Barbara along with nine half brothers and sisters. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cross Roads Assembly Church in Valentine. Burial followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine is entrusted with service arrangements. A memorial is being set up for ongoing medical expenses for his great grandson baby Leo, son of Brady and Sandy Graeff. Cards and memorials can be sent to: Imogene Graeff , 38083 Rocky Road, Crookston, NE 69212