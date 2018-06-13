A celebration of life is being planned for the near future for Richard Oberosler in Simi Valley, CA, by his daughter, Danielle Oberosler. Former Simi Valley, CA, resident, Richard Alan Oberosler, age 72, passed away June 4, 2018, in Sioux Falls. He was a current resident of Gregory. Richard was born May 17, 1946 in Hutchison, KS. As a child he grew up in Powell, WY, graduating from Powell High School in 1964. He moved to California in 1968, and most of his life he lived in Simi Valley, CA. Richard was active in community service, with the Simi Valley Jaycees and the Rotary Club of Simi Valley. As a Jaycee, he participated in projects like: Simi Valley Pioneer Days and Carnival, junior miss pageants, Blind children’s Christmas shopping, motorcycle races, and started a project to beautify the Simi railroad by planting live Christmas trees. By trade, Richard was a printer. He owned and operated his own business (M & M Printing, Simi Valley, CA) since 1971. He operated from Simi Valley, CA, until he eventually moved to South Dakota where he semi-retired; however he still served his customers via the internet. In his leisure time Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, spending time with family and friends. Richard is survived by his children, Danielle Brenneisen Oberosler, and Peter Frederick Oberosler and wife, Jennifer Michelle Oberosler; sisters, Norma Oberosler, NM and Julie (Oberosler) Yager, of Burke; father, Peter Oberosler; three grandchildren: Jared Wayne Oberosler, 23; Jurney Nichole Oberosler and Morgen Sky Vandelinder; his ex-wife of 18 years, Janice Brenneisen (Oberosler) Perez. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Louise (Gore) Oberosler.