Funeral services for Rick Duimstra were held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory with Father Kevin Achbach officiating. Cantor was Patty Willuweit and Lector was Annette Oswald. Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by Katie Opp, pianist. Cindy Talsma and Criste Hamilton were in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Mike Gassman, Randy Oswald, Dennis Wieser, Rene’ Lapierre, Tom Bohnet and Kevin Krall. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Rick was born June 21, 1955 to John and LaVonne (Allen) Duimstra. He attended Farmer and Canova Elementary Schools. Rick graduated from Canova High School in 1973. He completed an accounting degree from the University of South Dakota in 1977. He married Cheryl Oswald on May 28, 1983. Together they raised: Mathew of Sturgis; Laura (Josh) Letourneau of Star Prairie, WI; and Andrew of Vermillion. Rick cherished being a grandfather to Wyat, Madilynn, Westen, Calamity, and Eleanor. During his career Rick was employed by Deloitte, Haskins, and Sells in Minneapolis, MN; The Freeman Company in Yankton and Applied Engineering in Yankton. Rick and Cheryl raised their family in Yankton. Rick served on many boards including: Keep Yankton Beautiful, Regional Technical Education Center, Yankton Manufacturers Association, and the United Way. Rick’s latest endeavor was to serve on the Gregory County Ambulance, a service which brought him great pride. Rick John Duimstra passed away on October 21, 2017, at the age of 62.