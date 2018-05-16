Funeral services for Rita Umberger were held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax with Pastor Jordon Andreasen officiating. Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by Viola Wittmuss, organist. Casket bearers were Nathan Umberger, Kaleb Wells, Sean Hein, Hunter Hein, Mark Schmitz and Lance Schmitz. Interment was in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Fairfax. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Rita Mae Sabalka Umberger was born on April 17, 1954 at Omaha, NE, to Dean Russell Sabalka and Betty Mae Petersen and died in Fairfax, on May 9, 2018 at the age of 64 years and 22 days. Rita attended the Trinity Lutheran School and Fremont Public School finishing the freshman grade. She moved with her family to Bonesteel in 1969, graduating from Bonesteel High School in 1972. Rita set type on a linotype machine for the family owned business, The Bonesteel Enterprise. Rita was united in marriage to Ivan Umberger on July 8, 1972 in the Trinity Lutheran Church at Fairfax, and to this union there was one daughter, Rebecca and a son, Brian. Following their marriage they lived in Fairfax where they built their home and raised their children. Rita also worked for the City of Fairfax, nursing assistant for a nursing home, flagger for a construction crew and taxidermist. Rita enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, fishing, hunting, bird watching, baking, and home remodeling. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol Perlenfein; father-in-law, Ivan Umberger, Sr. Rita is survived by her husband, Ivan Umberger of Fairfax; one daughter Rebecca (Pat) Hein of Plattsmouth, NE; one son Brian Umberger of Fairfax; eleven grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Warren) Fredrickson of Hudson and Pam Wells of Isanti, MN; one brother, Dean Sabalka, Jr. of Bonesteel; her mother-in-law, Leona (Katie) of Fairfax; one sister-in-law, Leana (Vic) Schmitz of Gregory; three brothers-inlaw; Gary (Cindi) of Randolph, NE; Mark (Lorri) of Myerstown, PA; and Larry (Denise) of Ogallala, NE; and a host of other relatives and friends.