Funeral services for Robert Binegar were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City. Interment was in the Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors. Robert Binegar was born June 27, 1930, in Dixon to Claude and Irene (Thompson) Binegar. His family moved to Rapid City in 1938. After high school, Bob entered the US Army as a paratrooper, serving from 1948 to 1952. In 1956, he graduated from Allied School of Mechanical Trades in Chicago, IL and worked as a draftsman and carpenter before starting his own construction company. In 1959, he married Ann Moore at Canyon Lake Methodist Church in Rapid City. They moved to Nebraska and then settled in Gregory, both working at Binegar Construction Co., while raising four children. In 1975, Bob left Gregory and took his family to the Flathead Valley area in Montana where he enjoyed the mountains and wilderness area where he hunted, fished for salmon and picked huckleberries. When the children left home, he and Ann became snow birds and traveled to Arizona and Nevada, enjoying hiking, fishing and ting tinging. In 1997, Bob and Ann moved back to South Dakota to be close to family and friends. He passed away at his home on November 27, 2017 at 87 years of age. Bob is survived by sister-in-law Polly Binegar Rapid City, son Bart/ Patty Binegar, Houston TX, son Mark Binegar, Box Elder, son Darc Binegar, Kalispell, MT, daughter Tracey/Bob Scott, Box Elder; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Ann, sister Marie Ellis, brother John Binegar, mother Irene Thompson Ibsen, step-father Elmer Ibsen and father Claude Binegar. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at behrenswilson.com