Robert Gough

Bob passed away on September, 17, 2017 in Rosebud, SD at the age of 67. He was born in Newark, NJ and raised in Port Monmouth. After graduating from Mater Dei H.S. he attended Fordham University in New York. From that time on, Bob devoted the rest of his adult life to the rights of indigenous people, the importance of sustainable and wind energies and the impact of climate change on the environment as well as many other projects. He had multiple degrees including anthropology, archeology and also received his law degree allowing him to pursue Native American tribal law. He received countless awards and acknowledgements and authored numerous articles on environmental issues. He was highly respected and deeply loved for his endless contributions and whose hearts he touched over the years. Bob was honored in South Dakota in a traditional tribal ceremony by Young ‘Shorttail’ Colombe, Joe Buck Colombe, Phyllis White Shield, Lynn and Lisa Colombe, in spirit Kayden ‘Kaydi’ White Shield and Bryer Bad Hand along with many other members of his Rosebud family. He is predeceased by his parents Richie and Dotty Gough and survived by his sister Lynne and her husband Alan Antol, niece Jenna and her husband Sean Flaherty and nephew Jay Antol. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the American Legion Hall Post 143, 85 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017. Bob was a certified instructor with FEMA’s National Disaster Preparedness Training Center. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation through FEMA.gov for natural disasters. Holmes Funeral Home of Valentine was entrusted with the arrangements.