Roberta J. Sherman

Roberta Jean Sherman was born in Ainsworth on January 12, 1940 to Walter and Maxine Lucht. She was a twin to Robert Dean Lucht. She went to a one-room country school north of Crookston and graduated high school in Valentine. On December 8, 1958, Roberta gave birth to a son, Rodney Brown. On August 19, 1965, she married William Sherman. To this union four children were born: Julie, Becky, Babe and JJ. Roberta worked odd jobs over the years, but found her fit working at the deli at Henderson’s IGA. She enjoyed baking breads, cinnamon rolls and runzas. She retired from Henderson’s after 24 years of service. Roberta tried to see the good in everyone. She often reminded us to ‘be nice’. She enjoyed working in the yard and in her flower bed. She especially enjoyed being around her family and the little ones. When she was younger, she loved to ride horses. Roberta passed away at her home on February 3, 2018, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Bill; four children: Julie (John) Jones, Becky (Eric) Poland and Larisa (David) Arnold, all of Valentine and JJ (Aprill) Sherman of Hayden, ID; 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sisters: Kathy (Duff) Tinant of Lakeview, SD and Rosemary Bolton of Del City, OK; and brother-in-law, George Sherman and sister-in-law, Loretta Melcher, both of Valentine. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Maxine Lucht; brother, Robert Lucht; son, Rodney Brown and great grandson, Brooks Arnold. Rosary and Prayer Service was held Tuesday evening and Mass of Christian burial 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with burial following at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Memorials may be sent in care of the family to the Alzheimer’s Association. Holmes Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.