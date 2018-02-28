Rodney Alan Bretz

Rodney was born in Oakdale, NE on January 11, 1934, and died February 13, 2018 in Plantation, FL.

He attended Ainsworth Grade and High School, graduating in 1952. The same year he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Texas. While on leave to New Orleans, he met the love of his life, Jean. They were married in 1956. To this union four children were born.

He worked in sales, first for Pfizer and then for Waters. He was transferred to Milford, MA in 1975 with Waters, where he became an active member of the community. He was on the Milford Library Committee, Parish Counsel for St. Mary’s Catholic Church and delivered Meals on Wheels for eleven years. Upon returning to River Ridge, LA, he changed companies to YMC, where he continued to work until he retired. Once retired, he volunteered as a tour guide for the City of New Orleans and Mardi Gras World. He also volunteered at East Jefferson Hospital, where he transported people to their appointments. Rodney enjoyed the arts, theater, Mardi Gras and all the local events throughout the year. He and his wife traveled extensively, both at home and abroad. He made friends everywhere he went. He loved his family and he was loved by them. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, on March 10th, 7118 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, LA 70123. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by the mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 11316 River Road, St. Rose, LA 70087.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, of 59 years; brothers, Ronald (Lilian) and Russell (Barb).

He is survived by his children, Rick (Tere), Dean (April), Julee (Mike) Woodman and Neal (Debbie); grandchildren, Kyle, Claudia, Emma, Hannah, Jake, Thomas, Brian, Sean, Danielle and Madeline; sisters, Cheryl Arrowsmith and Karen (Brian) Magnuson, his brother Calton (Mary), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Rita Food Pantry, 7100 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, LA 700123 or the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, 1775 Wiehle Ave., Suite 104, Reston, VA 20190, or your local charities in his name.