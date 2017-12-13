Rodney Neumiller

Rodney was born August 15, 1960 in Lynch, NE to Paul and Shirley (Vogt) Neumiller. He grew up in Naper, NE and graduated in 1979 from Naper High School. He attended Mitchell Vo-Tech and graduated in 1982. He was united in marriage to Joan Shanahan on April 29,1989 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gregory. They made their home in Dallas where they remained throughout their married life. Rodney had various jobs through the years, but always seemed to go back to cooking. He also worked as an occasional bartender, and enjoyed visiting with anyone who came in the door. Rodney and Joan owned and operated the Burke Bowling Alley & Cafe together for about five years, and his most recent employment was cooking at the Dairy Queen in Winner. Rodney enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. He was also an avid card player and enjoyed playing cribbage with his father-in-law Leo. Rodney Dean Neumiller age 57, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. Rodney is survived by his wife Joan; his parents Paul and Shirley Neumiller, Bonesteel; mother-in-law Marcilla Shanahan, Gregory; brother Kevin (Carol) Neumiller, Naper, NE; brother Scott (Angie) Neumiller, Plattsmouth NE; sister Melanie (Carl) Ludemann, Stanton NE; brother-in-law Tom (Tammy) Shanahan, Dallas; brother-in-law Roger (Sheri) Shanahan, Hills, MN; by 13 nieces, four nephews, 17 great-nieces, 21 great-nephews and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.