Memorial services for Roger A. McCoy, age 72 of Ainsworth, NE will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Military Honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post #79. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Roger McCoy passed away on January 9, 2018 at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth, NE. Survivors include: Wife, Jo McCoy of Ainsworth; children, Roxy Schow of Paxton, NE and James (Mandy) McCoy of Ainsworth; father-in-law, Joe Giles of Ainsworth; two grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Karen Nance of North Platte, NE, Marcia (Rod) Speck of Gothenburg, NE and Erin (Terry) Allen of Ainsworth; along with nieces, nephews and other family members. There will be no visitations as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the family in Roger’s name for future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.