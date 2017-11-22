Ronald Duane Traves, of Salinas, CA, was born March 22,1950 in Sioux Falls to Wayne and Dora (Hight) Traves. Following the death of his father in 1963, he moved with his family to Gregory, and later to Burke. Ron graduated from Burke High School in 1968 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Following his training at Camp Pendleton, he was sent to Vietnam to fight in the war and later re-enlisted and went back to Vietnam for a second tour. He was honorably discharged in April, 1974. After his discharge, he returned to California where he met and married Sharon Stewart in January, 1977. To this union, one daughter was born, Demetria Andrea. Ron worked as an aerospace engineer with a specialty in tool making and auto cad design in California and various other areas until his retirement. He passed away suddenly at his home in Salinas, CA, on November 14, 2017 at the age of 67. He is survived by his daughter, Demetria Andrea (Ramsey) Borthwick of Edinburgh, Scotland, his grandchildren Ramsey Asher Stewart Borthwick and Katherine Iris June Borthwick, both of Edinburgh, Scotland; his sisters Cheryl Durant of Victorville, CA, Barbara (Jim) Sengelmann of Gregory and Deborah Leibel of Gregory, plus a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents, Wayne and Dora (Hight) Traves; his brothers, Mark Traves, Michael Traves, and Timmy Traves; his paternal grandparents, Bill and Marie (Witt) Traves; maternal grandparents, Harry and Stella (Percy) Hight of Gregory; and brother-in-law Robert Durant. A memorial service is being planned at a later date.