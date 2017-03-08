Funeral services for Rose McIntosh were held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Winner.

Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rose Mary (Bicek) McIntosh was born was September 10, 1917 on a homestead near Pickstown to Frank and Josephine (Scheinost) Bicek. At the age of two she moved to a farm south of Colome. She graduated from high school in Dallas in 1937.

She married Riley McIntosh Jr. on May 3, 1943 and to this union five children were born: Donald (Mary) McIntosh, Robert McIntosh, Carol (Dennis) Phillips, Marvin (Karen) McIntosh, and William (Delinda) McIntosh.

Riley and Rose worked for various farmers in the area in their early years. They moved to Winner in the early 1950’s where Riley started working at the GTA Elevator and Rose stayed busy working at home.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed her last years at the Winner Regional Nursing Home where she got the opportunity to meet a lot of new friends and enjoyed playing cards.

Rose McIntosh, age 99, of Winner, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Josephine; her husband Riley in 1998; her son Robert in 2011; four brothers Edward, Raymond, Ernie, Charles; sister Clara Musilek, and half-brother Elmo.

Rose is survived by 14 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, two sisters-in-law Edna Bicek of Winner, and Mabel Hespe of Burton, NE.