Funeral services for Rudolph Johnson were held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte with Pastor Daniel Daum officiating. Music was provided by Shirley Johnson, organist. Casket bearers were his grandchildren: Matt Johnson, Vance Tuffs, Andrea Johnson, Chris Johnson, Vincent Enlund and Tyler Johnson. Honorary casket bearers were all of Rudy’s friends. A committal service, with military honors conferred by Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115 of Platte, was at the West Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Platte. Mount Funeral Home in Platte was in charge of arrangements. Rudolph Severt Johnson was born on April 26, 1925 to Andrew, Sr. and Ida (Nesset) Johnson in Charles Mix County. He attended country school and went on to serve his country in the US Marine Corps from December of 1943 until April of 1946. On March 7, 1946 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Wagter in Platte. Together they farmed on the home place west of Platte for seven years until moving to Academy in 1953 where they owned the Johnson Store. Rudy was the postmaster in Academy for 38 years and served as fire chief for the Academy Volunteer Fire Department. He retired in 1985 and moved into Platte, spending winters in Arizona with Dorothy. Rudolph was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115, and Doric Masonic Lodge #93, he also enjoyed reading, golfing and hunting. Rudolph S. Johnson, 92, of Platte passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 at Platte Care Center Avera. He is survived by his four children: John (Margaret) Johnson of Platte, Steve (Nadine) Johnson of Norfolk, NE, Linda (Larry) Schweigert of Dallas and Randenna Johnson of Pierre; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred Johnson of Platte; a brother-in-law, Edwin Wagter of Yuma, AZ; a sister-in-law, Harriet Wagter of Lyndon, WA; along with several nieces and nephews. Rudolph was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy (Dec. 18, 2012), his parents, four brothers, three sisters, four brothers-in-law, and sixsisters- in-law. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com