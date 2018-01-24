Russell ‘Moose’ Dean Moody, age 69 of Ainsworth, NE, passed away January 16, 2018 at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, NE. Russell was born in Ainsworth to Dwight and Dilas Moody on December 7, 1948.

Russ graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1967 and continued his education at Chadron State College and graduated from Omaha School of Business.

He married Ellen Voss on March 27, 1999 in Omaha, NE. Ellen’s son Andre Voss, made their family complete.

Russ was a member of the Congregational Church of Christ in Ainsworth. He was a strong advocated of the E&L softball program by helping to see the fields were ready to go each summer. He also played softball for many years. Russ was a member of the Elks Lodge where he was Exalted Ruler and served on many committees. He grilled steaks for the Elks and others for most of his adult years where he won a reputation of having the best mushroom sauce for the steaks.

Russ spent twelve years as Mayor of Ainsworth.

Russ was the owner of Moody’s Tire and Supply in Ainsworth. He also loved farming and was in business with his father for many years, taking over the farming business when his father died.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Andre Voss and granddaughter, Ariyah Voss; brother, Dale (Bettie) Moody of Kernersville, NC; sister, Karen (Calvin) Allyn of Norfolk, NE; nephews and nieces, David (Nancy) Moody, Holly and Sarah of Cary, NM, Christina Moody of Morrisville, NC, Susan Allyn of Norfolk, NE, Greg (Shannon) Allyn, Daniel, Kaysie and Taylor of Frisco, TX and Zuri (Arman) Mnatsakanyan of Bessemer City, NC.

Services will be held Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Christ in Ainsworth. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Holmes Funeral Home of Valentine was entrusted with the arrangements.