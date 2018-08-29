Ruth K. Hicks, 71

Ruth Kay Hicks, 71, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 19, 2018 in her home. Ruth was born on October 8, 1946 to Charles and Jeannette (Phipps) Paxton in Valentine. She married Scott Hicks on November 16, 1963 in Smallet, MO. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2015.

Before her retirement, Ruth worked at a variety of jobs, including Del Monte, driving an 18-wheeler, owning and operating a food wagon, working for Caron Spinning, 3M, and even as a hairdresser. She was a talented quilter and crocheter and enjoyed motorcycle riding. In her free time, serving others helped fill her days. She loved her church, Harvest Baptist Church, and rarely missed a service. After retirement, she and her husband, Scott, became Arizona snowbirds during the winter months. They made many new friends in Arizona that became like family to them and was truly their second home.

Ruth is survived by her two sons: Hersel (Kim) Hicks of Rochelle and Dustin (Sharon) Hicks of Compton; the daughter she never had, Helen (Dale) Lawhorn of Rochelle and their children, Will and Levi Lawhorn; two brothers: Leroy (Sharon) Paxton of Thedford and Frank (Jeannie) Paxton of Sealey Lake, MT; two sisters: Dorothy Paxton and Donna (Butch) Marsh, both of Valentine; 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth (Mike) Williams, Kristina (Travis) Jackson, Timothy and Jonathan Hicks, Tanesha (Kevin) Quick, Tiffany (Scott) Rodefelt, Amanda (Adam) Schildmeier, Tiffany (Abe) Rodriquez, Ashley (Aaron) Bick, Kyle (Lindsey) Emrick; 18 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Tristin and MaKayla Williams, Jace, Lacey and Calvin Jackson, Kayleighann and Garrett Quick, Ava, Brayden, Annabel, and Eliana Schildmeier, Abraham and Margo Rodriquez, Liam Harcastle and Jude, Levi, and Myla Emrick; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, sister, Deanna Barnes and brother, Lavern Paxton.

The visitation was held Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. Funeral Services were August 25 at 11:00 with Pastor Duane Boehm officiating. Burial at Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruth’s memory to Harvest Baptist Church or Serenity Hospice. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.