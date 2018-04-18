Funeral services for Ruth Kahler were held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at the Winner City Cemetery on Monday, April 16, 2018. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Ruth Marie Kahler of Colome was born December 26, 1919 daughter of Martin and Johanna (Hansen) Rajewich of Gregory. She attended the Lapour School north of Gregory until March of 1929. The Rajewich’s moved from Gregory to northwest of Witten. Marie went to South Curlew School and worked for different people. She was united in marriage to Fred Kahler on May 6, 1941. They worked out the first year of their marriage, and then moved south of Winner. They worked for neighbors. They had two children, Verna Marie Mayer and Richard James Kahler. Marie Kahler liked to crochet, embroidery, and make quilts. She always had a big garden and raised lots of chickens and helped milk cows. She also helped work in the fields. She loved to play cards and other games with her grandchildren and friends. She was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church south of Colome. Ruth Marie Kahler, 98, of Colome, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner. Marie Kahler was preceded in death by her husband Fred Kahler, son Richard James Kahler, son-in-law Dell Mayer, sister Ruby Miller, and brothers Mervin, Clarence, Martin, Walter, Don and Donald Rajewich. She is survived by her daughter Verna Marie Mayer and three grandchildren, Valerie Jo Benko, John and children, Luke and Patrick, Vicki and Chad Moser and children, Mark and Michael O’Rear, and Tina Espinoza Miller and John Allan, Austin and Jill Moser, Aspen and Jon, and Layne. Many great-great-grandchildren and one grandson Allen Deutsch and Susan and Stephanie Simmons.