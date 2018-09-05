Funeral services for Ruth Wagner were held on Friday, August 31, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Fairfax with Bob Waddell officiating.

Music was provided by Gordon and Marlene Kotab, accompanied by Cheryl Jons, organist. Eilene Kotab was in charge of registration.

Casket bearers were Megan Carda, Nathan Carda, Sarah (Wagner) Rodenborn, Eugene Koenig, Virgil Warnke and Doug Janousek. Honorary casket bearers were Hallie Worrel, Archer Carda, Jacob Rodenborn and all of her family and friends.

Interment was in the Highland Cemetery in Fairfax. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Ruth Edna Sieh was born February 18, 1936 to Harold Sieh and Edna (Fuhrman) Sieh in Burke.

She attended Herrick Public School and Burke Community School graduating in 1954. Following in her mother’s footsteps she attended the University of South Dakota in Springfield, attaining a one-year teaching certificate.

Ruth married Harry “Mick” R. Wagner on March 31, 1956. Harry and Ruth established their home on the Wagner farmstead, where she still resided. To this union two children were born: Nancy (1957) and David (1961).

Following the death of her husband, she sold her cattle and went to work for the Green Thumb program at the Fairfax School. In 1995, she began employment with the Fairfax Public School as a teachers aid. Her greatest fulfillment, which she often spoke of, was the children she helped with special needs. While working at Bonesteel/Fairfax School in 2005, she received her paraprofessional certification (2 year college degree).

Ruth was an active member of her church and community. In 1964, she became a member of the Fairfax United Church of Christ Parish, serving as the Sunday School Superintendent and teaching Sunday School for many years; she became the church custodian in 1966, and later the church secretary in 1977, both positions she still held. Ruth took it upon herself to publish the monthly parish newsletter and weekly church bulletins. She was also a member of a weekly bible study for the last 19 years.

Ruth was a member of the Pike Burke Post # 187 Legion Auxillary since 1959 and was currently its secretary. She just recently joined the Bonesteel Woman’s Club.

She died August 24, 2018 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Nancy (Dave) Carda, Oakes, ND, Lori Wagner, Brookings; brothers and sisters, Don (Connie) Sieh, Prescott, AZ, Judy Sieh, Valeljo, CA, Charles (Nancy) Sieh, Burke, Lois Holmberg, Gregory; grandchildren: Megan Carda, Moorhead, MN, Nathan (Loni) Carda Oakes, ND, Sarah (Carl) Rodenborn, Brookings; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Dorothy Coffey, Columbus NE; aunt and uncles as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Edna Sieh, husband Harry and son David, brothers-in-law: Norman, Marvin, Larry, Irwin, Emil, and John and sister-in-laws: Evelyn, Lillian and Betty.