A memorial service for Sharon Olson was held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2017, at the United Church of Christ in Vermillion. Hansen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Sharon Laprath Olson born November 1, 1951 in Burke. Sharon and two sisters, Julie and Vicki, were born to Roy and Inez Laprath in Gregory where she held several accolades including Aqua Princess ’67, Queen of Dimes ’69 and Gregory High School Homecoming Queen ’69. After performing throughout Europe in an International Cultural Exchange Concert Band, she came to Vermillion to attend the University of South Dakota where she attained her B.A. in psychology with a minor in Spanish as well as a husband, Thomas Olson. Thomas and Sharon planted firm roots in Vermillion where they raised five children. Sharon was an accomplished percussionist whose favorite songs to play were rock and roll tunes with her regionally known band, The Neon Rainbow. She also managed her husband’s medical practice, The Olson Medical Clinic. She died Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at her home in Vermillion, after fighting cancer for two and a half years. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Roy Laprath and sister, Julie Nebola (Edward). She is survived by her husband, Thomas H. Olson, M.D.; her mother, Inez Laprath; her sister, Vicki Tanner (Dan); and her children James Olson (Jennifer), Drake Olson (Colleen), Weston Olson, Tressa Senne (S. Anthony), and Kristin Olson; and nine grandchildren.