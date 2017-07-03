Shirley Marilyn Winn Marringer, 81, of Missoula, MT passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Community Medical Center’s Hospice room. Shirley was born December 16, 1935 to Merrill and Leona Winn in Ainsworth, NE. She was the 11th of 12 children. At the age of two, Shirley’s family realized that she had been born deaf. Her mother, Leona, a teacher, understanding the importance of education, made the difficult decision to send Shirley to the School for the Deaf in Omaha. At age five, Shirley started her schooling in Omaha and began riding the train to school where she lived during the school year, returning home at Christmas and summer vacations until she graduated at age 19 in 1954. After graduation she moved into an apartment in Omaha with her best friend, Charlotte (Peachie), where she met and married Gene Ellerman. Their daughter Susan was born in 1957. Shirley and Susan moved west, staying with her sister Margaret in the Tri-cities and then to her brother Homer’s in Oregon. Shirley wanted Susan to be among her hearing family to learn spoken language. Later they moved to Seattle where she worked at Yuen Lui Photography in downtown Seattle as a photo retoucher. In 1969, Shirley began working for the United States Postal Service at the main postal hub in downtown Seattle. She worked there until retiring in 1998. In 1978 Shirley met and married Paul Marringer in Seattle. They lived and worked in the Seattle area and were very active in the deaf community belonging to many clubs and organizations. Their deaf culture was very important to them and they were proud of that community. Together they traveled with their friends and family, including RV trips with their grandchildren, camping, going to the Washington and Oregon coasts and cruises with friends and family. After Paul’s passing in 2008, Shirley moved to Montana to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. In her final years she enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren play sports, shopping, road trips and visiting family members. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; both parents; three brothers, Homer, Norris and Charles; and six sisters, Hazel, Esther, Lenora, Margaret, Ardath and Anna. She is survived by her sisters, Ramona Conrad and Carol Johnson both of Pine, AZ; daughter Susan Ellerman, and spouse Laurie Smith of Missoula; granddaughter, Andrea KeNani Souza-Resner and husband Shaun Resner of Missoula; grandson, Nathan Souza Sr. of Seattle; eight great-grandchildren, Makaya Resner of St. Paul, MN, Kenoa Ratanakul of Missoula, Tavin Souza of Billings, Jaiden Resner of Missoula, Keaton Souza of Billings, Shoshanah Resner of Missoula, Nathan Souza Jr. of Missoula and Keoki Cardinal of Missoula; numerous nieces and nephews; and her canine pals, Lambea and Carrie. Shirley’s memorial will take place on July 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.