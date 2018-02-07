Funeral services for Shirley Schwartz were held on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Colome. Burial was in the Colome City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Shirley Schwartz was the fourth child born on October 1, 1941 to William and Marie (Manke) Giedd. She was baptized in infancy on November 8, 1941 and confirmed May 15, 1955 at the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dallas. They lived on a farm south of Dallas. Shirley attended Gregory High School and graduated in 1959. After graduation she moved to Pierre to work at the capitol in the Department of Health until 1963. On February 23, 1963 she married Charles Schwartz at St. Isidore Church in Colome. To this union three daughters were born. In 1963 she worked at the Baptist Hospital in the business office until 1970. She then went to work for Dr. Stiehl as office manager until his death in 1995. She continued on with Dr. Schramm until 1996. In 1997 she worked at Harry K Ford as a bookkeeper until she retired in 2009. She spent her retired years spending time with her family, friends, and dedicating her service to the Zion Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and playing cards with her friends. You could always find her cooking in her kitchen for her family. Shirley Schwartz, 76, of Colome, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at her home near Colome. Shirley is survived by her daughters: Candy (Dave) Cahoy, Colome, Kristi (Todd) Hauf, Colome, Angel (Ryan) Wolff of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Michael (Megan) Cahoy, Robert (Danielle) Cahoy, Cowen of Colome, Collene (Jerod) Schwarting, White River, Bryce Hauf, Colome, Brandon Hauf, Winner, Madison and Ella Wolff, Phoenix, AZ, stepgrandson Josh (Melissa) Hauf, Conner, Aliviah, and Kiley of Farmington, MO; brother-in-law James (Peggy) Schwartz, Gregory, sister-inlaw Patricia Erickson, Mandan, ND and many nieces and nephews.