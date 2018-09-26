Simeon A. “Al” Turner Jr., 77

Simeon A. “Al” Turner Jr. was born to Bessie L. (Hayes) and Simeon A. Turner Sr. on January 15, 1941 in Yuma, Colorado. Al made his living working feedlots and on ranches in Colorado and Nebraska. From his first marriage, he fathered four daughters, Janey, Robin, Cindy and Arla and son, Jim. Al’s marriage to Rosetta added two step-children, Harold and Rojeana and three daughters, Roseanna, Rosella and Roslyn. Al resided at Parkside Manor Nursing Home the last two years. Al is preceded in death by parents and two daughters, Robin Fritz and Arla Yount. He is survived by his wife, Rosetta Turner; children, Janey McPherson of Elk City, OK, Cindy Hinds of Pampa, TX, Jim Turner of Pampa, TX, Rosanna (Bill) Franklin of Curtis, NE, Rosella Turner of Jamestown, OH and Roslyn Turner-Clark of Bassett, NE; step-children, Harold (Stacy) Helms of Sterling, OK and Rojeana (Kevin) Helms of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie (Ruddy) Salisbury of Fort Morgan, CO and Shirley Turner (friend Stan Minnion) of Cambridge, NE; and brother, Jerry (Liz) Turner of Denver, CO. Graveside memorial services were held on September 19, 2018 at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Owens officiating the service. Special song selections of “Silver Wings” by Merle Haggard, “This Cowboy’s Hat” by Chris LeDoux and “The Auctioneer” by Leroy Van Dyke were played. Honorary bearers were residents and staff at Parkside Manor. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett was in charge of the arrangements. Memorials were suggested to the donor’s choice.