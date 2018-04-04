A Celebration of Life for Stacy Pettit was held at the Holy Cross Parish in Anchorage, AK on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Stacy J. Pettit, age 47, passed away on March 18, 2018, after a battle with cancer. She died in Anchorage, AK. Stacy was born on April 20, 1970, in Gregory to William and Delores Pettit. The family lived on a farm outside of Winner. Stacy graduated from Colome High School. She went on to earn undergraduate degrees in physical therapy and business. She later earned master’s degrees in business administration and occupational therapy. She practiced rehabilitative therapy at hospitals and clinics in South Dakota and Alaska, before opening her own clinic in Anchorage, AK. Skilled in many areas, she specialized in helping patients after shoulder surgeries. She loved her clinic and working with patients. Stacy was a remarkable woman. She was smart, funny, hard-working, caring, practical and a delight to be around. She had a great collection of family, friends, former co-workers and patients. Stacy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Shawn Pettit of Winner, Steven Pettit of Mesa, AZ, and their families; also aunt, Nancy Pettit-Edwards and John Edwards of Anchorage, AK; and by other aunts and uncles and cousins around the country.