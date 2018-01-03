Susanne Lois Reece

Susanne Lois “Susie” (Mack) Reece, age 85 of Ainsworth, joined the Lord’s open arms on December 13, 2017 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, NE. She was born on May 1, 1932 in Lusk, WY, to Gerry and Marie (Cammenzind) Mack. Susie grew up on a ranch near Harrison, NE where she graduated from high school in 1950. She was the eldest of three children.

She was married to Richard “Dick” Reece on May 7, 1950 in Harrison, NE. To this union, there were four daughters born: Arlynne Marie in 1950, Carolyn June in 1952, Rosalyn Ann in 1954, and Mollee Mae in 1969. She enjoyed being a mother and 4-H leader while living in Crawford, NE. The family moved to Ainsworth in 1964. Susie was a Girl Scout leader, worked as a cook at the Bethesda Nursing Home, the old Ainsworth Hospital, the Brown County Hospital, as well as Big John’s Restaurant. As well as cooking, she also enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader. She was happiest when surrounded by family. Her doors were always open and a smile always on her face.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Gerry and Marie; her husband, Dick; and a brother, Charles Mack; as well as two nephews and a niece.

Susie is survived by her daughters, Arlynne Reece of Ainsworth (as of December 13th - 19th), Carolyn (Mike) Essink of Waverly, NE, Rosalyn (Jerry) Fernau of Ainsworth, and Mollee Reece (Karl Weichman) of Kearney; brother, Donnie (Betty) Mack of Harrison; sister, Linda Skjonhaug of Brighton, CO; 10 grandchildren, LaNeah (Jairo) Orellana, Andrea (Jim) Dombrowski, Tony Ohmberger, Angela Essink, Nicole Essink, Clint Essink, Richard Fernau, Travis Fernau, Tammy Fernau and Tina Fernau; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Kluthe’s of Minden.

Graveside services were held at the Glendale Cemetery near Crawford on December 20, 2017 with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Susie was laid to rest the same day as her oldest daughter Arlynne. Music selections were “How Great Thou Art,” and “It Is Well With My Soul.” Pallbearers were Susie’s friends and family. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth and Chamberlain Funeral Home and Chapel of Chadron, NE assisted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to: Mollee Reece, 2955 99th Street Place, Kearney, NE 68845. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.