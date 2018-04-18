Funeral services for Tevis McIntyre were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. at the Gregory IOOF Cemetery. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Tevis was born October 12, 1936 to Dale and Betty McIntyre in Gregory. He grew up the eldest of five children. Tevis attended Gregory High School through his junior year. He graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls in 1954. Tevis went on to attend the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he majored in accounting. In 1957, Tevis moved from Vermillion to Denver, CO where he worked and continued his education. Tevis was later presented with an opportunity to work in the accounting department for Boeing in several different locations including Grand Forks, ND, Cheyenne, WY, Rapid City, Santa Maria, CA, and Washington, DC. In 1966, Tevis decided to be closer to family and moved back to Gregory to work on the family farm before settling in Winner. Tevis was selfemployed owning a car wash and laundromat, and doing lawn maintenance. In December 1984, Tevis began his long-term employment with the Winner Regional Hospital as a night watchman before being promoted to the maintenance department. On October 30, 2015, at the age of 79, he retired from the Winner Hospital after 31 years of service. Tevis enjoyed spending time with family, taking pictures, and collecting memorabilia. He was an avid traveler, visiting every state except Hawaii and Alaska, as well as travels to Canada and Mexico. He enjoyed attending the Sturgis Rally every summer and spending his winters in Arizona. Tevis was also a member of the Winner Historical Society. Tevis Miles McIntyre, 81, of Winner, passed away on March 30, 2018 at Monarch Assisted Living in Lincoln, NE. Tevis was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Betty; his brothers Donald McIntyre and John McIntyre, and his sister Betty Ann (Annie) Marts. Tevis is survived by his sister Kathy (Merle) Ring of Columbus, NE; sisters-in-law Linda (Jerry) McIntyre-Price of Rockford, IL and Becky Messick of Mitchell; sons Daniel McIntyre of Yankton and David McIntyre of Georgia; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and two granddaughters.