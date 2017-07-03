Twila Mae Kepler

Twila Mae (Diehl) Kepler was born May 1, 1924 to Wilbur and Pearl (Cameron) Diehl in Pawnee County, NE, and passed away on June 21, 2017 at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett, NE. Twila’s family moved back to Rock County and she graduated from Rock County High School. She taught for two years in country schools in Rock and Brown County. Twila loved to dance, and she met her husband, Dana Kepler, at a dance. They were married in Ainsworth, NE on November 3, 1945. Dana and Twila had three children: Juanita, Clifford and Clayton. Dana and Twila had several different occupations. They ranched south of Bassett, owned the Bassett Feed and Produce and also managed the Range Cafe and Lodge. Along with dancing, Twila loved to crochet and do crafts. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dana Kepler; son, Clayton Kepler; sister, Neva Buoy; brother-in-law, Floyd Buoy; great-grandchild, Heidi Kepler; and parents, Wilbur and Pearl Diehl. Twila is survived by her two children, Juanita (Gordon) Luhr of Centralia, WA and Clifford (Shirley) Kepler of Bassett; daughter-in-law, Ginny Kepler of Bassett; sister, Donna (Frank) McGuire of Bassett; eight grand-children; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held on June 26, 2017 at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Pastor Kenley Udd officiated the service. Serving as pallbearers were all of Twila’s family. Memorials were suggested to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.