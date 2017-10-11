Twilla J. Lehn, 89

Twilla June Lehn, 89, widow of John A. Lehn, passed away on September 29, 2017 in Lincoln, NE at Sumner Place Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation. She was one of six children born to Mabel and John Woods born on June 2, 1928 in Ainsworth. Until moving to Lincoln in August 2016, Twilla lived in Ainsworth her entire life. Twilla and John met while cruising Main Street in Long Pine and they married on June 12, 1954. Until starting their family, Twilla worked as a dental hygienist and later as a retail clerk. Later in life, Twilla provided care to several residents at the Park Homes. Her faith and involvement in church activities were of the utmost importance to Twilla. She also enjoyed gardening, ceramics, and cooking. In addition, Twilla was a former Girl Scout Leader and Sunday School teacher. Twilla was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, John Woods and Mabel Terry; sister, Doris Trautman, and brothers, Edwin and Earl Woods. She is survived by her daughters, Janeice Garrard of Plover, IA and Joyce Lehn of Lincoln; grandchildren, Amanda (Austin) Dwine, Miles (Emily) Garrard, Megan Garrard, and John Winger; great-grandchildren, Elijah Dwine, Abram Dwine, Amos Dwine, and Finn Garrard; and her fur grandbaby, Neo, along with two sisters, Betty Grebenc of Ainsworth and Phyllis Cutsinger of Alberta, AL; along with other family members and several close friends. Graveside Services were held on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Ainsworth Cemetery with Pastors Bruce Beebout and Gary Graesser officiating at the service. In lieu of flowers memorials were suggested to the Ainsworth Fire Department, Cottonwood Villa of Ainsworth or to the Sumner Place in Lincoln. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hochfuneralhome.com.