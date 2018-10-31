Valentine Midland News

Lorraine “Dolly” Abernathy, 88, of Highmore, SD, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.

Funeral Service was 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018 at Church of Christ, Highmore with Pastor Max Kelley officiating. Burial followed at Highmore Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, October 26, 2018 with a prayer service all at the church.

Dolly was born on January 4, 1930 in Highmore, SD to William Otto and Agnes Louise (Hale) Kruse. She attended grade school in Eagle Township thru the eighth grade and participated in 4-H as a child and later volunteered as a 4-H Leader. Dolly married Clarence Kuper on August 17, 1952. To this union three children were born. They farmed on the Kruse homestead for the next 29 years before retiring to Ree Heights, SD on a small acreage where they loved to garden. Clarence and Dolly divorced in 1989.

Dolly worked at the Highmore Nursing Home as the Head Cook for 35 years retiring in 1987 and was a faithful member of the Highmore Church of Christ for many years.

In 1990, she reconnected with her childhood sweetheart George Abernathy and they were married March 21, 1992. They resided in Highmore and visited Lead, SD during the summers. George and Dolly got to travel a lot together until his health started to decline. They enjoyed creating lots of different crafts together. Later in life, Dolly left her beloved Hyde County to go live with her daughter Mavis on her ranch near Valentine. There she lived out her golden years getting to spoil her beloved dogs Suzie, Mocha and Poncho and her many cats that competed non-stop for her lap time. During her life she loved to cook, bake, and garden. She was always devoted to her children and grandchildren and supported their endeavors and dreams while spending as much time as she could with them.

She is survived by her children: Karl (Diane) Kuper of Tripp, SD, Marvin (Elaine) Kuper of Tulare, CA, Mavis Kuper Fleming of Valentine; granddaughters: Jill Fleming of Solana Beach, CA and Nancy Kuper of Tulare, CA; grandsons: Ryan (Jamie) Kuper of Grant, and Jimmy Kuper of Visalia, CA; great-grandchildren; Koltyn, Karsyn, Kyanna Lorraine, Angelina, Joseph, Andrew, Umar and Ariz; step-children: John Abernathy of Deadwood, SD, Neil Abernathy of Rapid City, SD, Deb (Gary) Hansen of Ruskin, FL, Marlene (Larry) Fitzgerald of Nashville, TN, Noreen (Brett) King of Pocatello, ID and step-grandchildren: Sam (Jessica) Hansen of Leola, SD, Harley Hansen of Rapid City, SD and Star Hossain of Leola, SD.

She was preceded in death by her father, William in 1951; her mother, Agnes in 1952; brother, John William in 1932; sister, Geneva Eleanor in 1933; first husband, Clarence Kuper in 1999; second husband, George Abernathy in 2006; and her son-in-law, Joe Fleming in 2018.

Dolly formed many close friendships over the years and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her, both near and far. Her family is very grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support received during this difficult time.

