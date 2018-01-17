Funeral services for Vera Skalla were held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bonesteel with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Nila Koenig was lector, Darrin Witt and Gracelyn Adams were servers and Donna Skalla gave the eulogy. Music was provided by Sydney Benter and Haley Benter, and the Immaculate Conception choir accompanied by Roberta Witt, organist. Sydney Benter and Haley Benter were also in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Brad Skalla, Jeff Skalla, Mike Schmitz, Clinton Benter, Doug Spitzenberger and Reed Benter. Interment was in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemtery in Bonesteel. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Vera Mary Skalla was born August 5, 1930 to Richard and Bertha (Derner) King on a farm north of Bonesteel. Vera attended school in Bonesteel through the eighth grade and then worked various jobs around the Bonesteel area. During this time, she met Lester Skalla, and they were united in marriage at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on August 25, 1948. She and Lester had three children: Kathy, Danny and Gary. They farmed north of Bonesteel until 1967 when they purchased the Pool Hall (Les’s Bar). They operated the bar for 25 years. She milked cows, raised chickens for the freezer, gardened and canned. She died Thursday, January 11, 2018 in Burke at the age of 87 years. Vera is survived by her three children: Kathy of Casa Grande, AZ/ Rapid City, Danny of Sioux Falls; and Gary (Donna) of Burke; grandchildren: Mike (Kady) Schmitz, Cory (Ariel) Skalla, Dusty (Brent) Carter, Casey Skalla, Emily (Clinton) Benter, Brad (Heather) Skalla and Jeff Skalla, as well as thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents; her sister, Irene Camin and son-in-law, Gerry Payne.