Funeral services for Verna Mayer were held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Verna Marie (Kahler) Mayer of Winner was born on June 17, 1943, daughter of Fred Kahler and Ruth Marie (Rajewich) Kahler of Colome. Verna had three children, Valerie Jo Benko, Vicki Marie Moser and Alan W. Deutsch. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, and cooking, dancing and spending time with her family on the holidays. She worked at the University of Wyoming Student Health Services, where and also worked 30 years at Iverson Memorial Hospital in Laramie WY. She met her husband, Del Mayer in Laramie, WY, and was married almost 30 years. Verna moved back to Winner to be with her mom and family in 2003 and was there until her passing. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. Verna Marie (Kahler) Mayer, age 74, of Winner, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Del Mayer and her brother, Richard James Kahler. She is survived by her three children, Valeria Jo Benko (John) and children, Luke, Daniel, and Patrick, Vicki Moser (Chad) and children, Mark and Michael O’Rear, Tina Espinoza Miller (John Allan); stepchildren Austin Moser, (Jill) Aspen Moser (Jon) and Layne, son, Alan W. Deutsch (Susan) and Stephanie Simmons; and by many great-grandchildren.