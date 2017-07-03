Vernace Miles Dawson Wyman

Vernace (Ve) N. Dawson Wyman (ne. Miles), 89, of Camden, DE, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on June 26, 2017. Ve was born October 10, 1927 in a sod house outside of Ainsworth, NE. She and George met in Ainsworth when he was stationed at the airport weather station after the war, and were married on May 23, 1948. They lived in many states across the country while raising their sons, and spent one memorable year living in Australia before building a home in Park City, UT, where they enjoyed life in a ski community for several years. She was a wonderful cook, and always enjoyed trying and creating new recipes, passing along her favorites. Her family will recall with fondness many stories of her true enjoyment of food and beverage. She loved music and sang with a flair, and enjoyed painting and creating a yearly Christmas card, which she mailed to her many friends near and far. Ve celebrated her Nebraska roots throughout her life, returning frequently for visits to family and friends and eventually retiring in Ainsworth with George. She always enjoyed the annual Ainsworth High School Reunion, meeting up with old classmates for many years. But she especially loved having her family come to visit, and they in turn enjoyed immersing themselves in the small town life she grew up in, and hearing the stories of their grandparents and great-grandparents, Dimp and Tom Miles, and of Dimp’s Café in town. She is survived by her husband, Donald Wyman of Camden, DE, whom she married in 2010; sons, Chris (Sarah) Dawson and Dana (Charle-Pan) Dawson; grandchildren, Adelaide, Jeani, Dory, Willa (Graeme) Allen and Sam. Her first husband George J. Dawson, to whom she was married for 56 years, predeceased her in 2004.Our mother and grandmother will be greatly missed. A memorial gathering and internment will be held in Ainsworth at a later date.