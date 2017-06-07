Funeral services for Viola Christensen were held on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Gregory with Pastor Tim Voigt officiating. Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by DeNalda Fortuna and Jeanie Kotrba, pianists. Leann Schrader and Peg Roggow were in charge of registration. Nichole Swan, Ashley Swan, Abigail Swan and Amber Swan were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Mike Schrader, Lee Schrader, Bennett Haines, Daren Roggow, Eric Christensen and Brian Christensen. Honorary casket bearers were all her grandchildren. Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Viola (Pastian) Christensen was born November 7, 1934 in Dallas, the twelfth of thirteen children born to Henry and Mollie (Faatz) Pastian. Vi grew up on a farm southwest of Paxton. Vi graduated from Gregory High School in 1952. While attending high school, she lived with Bill and Evelyn Rasmussen and worked at the Tasty Shop. On July 29, 1952, she married Lyle Christensen at the Congregational Church in Gregory. Lyle was a sergeant in the US Marine Corps. The couple resided in Santa Ana, CA where Lyle was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro until his discharge in October of 1953. The couple returned to Gregory where Vi was a homemaker and loved cooking, baking, and decorating cakes. She was an active volunteer in scouting, church, and Rebekah Lodge activities. Vi worked with Lyle in the family business, Christensen Sales and Service, from its founding in 1965 until her death. Vi took care of many children over three generations. Vi passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband Lyle; children Steve (Karen), Platte; Rod (Louise), Edina, MN; Brad, Gregory and Todd, Gregory; four grandchildren: Eric (Lisa) Christensen, Stephanie (Bill) Entringer, Brian (Lauren) Christensen, and Katie (Casey) Haensel and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, LaDawn Christensen; six brothers: Harry, Ruben, Robert, Raymond, Floyd, and Ivan; and six sisters: Blanche Horton, Vera Mansheim, Agnes Thomas, Elizabeth Pastian, Florence Werner, and Irene Pastian.