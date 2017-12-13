Funeral services for Wade Andrews, Sr, were held on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Boensteel City Hall in Bonesteel with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Music was provided by the Imaculate Conception Choir, accompanied by Roberta Witt, organist. Pallbearers were Zach Andrews, Beau Andrews, Caden Andrews, Wade Andrews, Jr., Xavier Andrews, Aaron Andrews, Dana Standing Bear, Dean Chasing Hawk, Todd Chasing Hawk and Rodney Janis. Honorary pallbearers were the Chasing Hawk and Mad Dog families. Interment was in the St. Francis Xazvier Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Wade Alan Andrews, Sr. was born September 13, 1978 to Gretchen Andrews and Tony Janis in Rapid City. Wade attended school in Rapid City, moving to Bonesteel in 1999 with Bev Chasing Hawk. They had three children together: Caden Mikel, Wade Alan, Jr. and Xavier Blue. He worked at several places around the Bonesteel area cooking and bartending at several restaurants. He was also a huge Bronco’s Fan and enjoyed the World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series. When Wade was a boy he met several World of Outlaw Drivers and got to sit in their cars. In the summer time he enjoyed watching the Mad Dogs especially watching his son play. Wade loved his nieces and nephews, and was the uncle of the twins, Isabella and Briseis. He died December 5, 2017 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls at the age of 39 years. Wade was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles, aunts and cousins, and his father-in-law and brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife, Bev; sons Caden, Wade, Jr. and Xavier; his parents Gretchen Andrews and Tony Janis; and his brothers Zach (Rebekah) and Beau Andrews.