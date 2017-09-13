Wanda Sazama, 83, passed away at her home east of Mission, SD on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. She was born February 6, 1934 to Everett “Slim” and Freda (Whipple) Hull in Rosebud, SD. While growing up Wanda lived in Parmalee and Pluma, in SD and in Butte and Melrose, MT. She attended elementary school at the Whipple school near Parmalee and Pluma School both in South Dakota, and Melrose and Butte schools in MT. Wanda graduated from Todd County High School. During high school she met John Sazama. They were united in marriage on July 6, 1952. In their 65 year union they were blessed with three children; Jerry (Lorena) Sazama, Cheryl (Paul) Andrie and Cindy (Warren) Buchanan. They were also fortunate to have eight happy and healthy grandkids; John Buchanan, Ashley Buchanan, Alan (Taya) Sazama, Cami (Tyler) Jackson, Eric (Naomi) Sazama, Emily (Dan) Stee, Sasha Andrie and Paula Andrie. Wanda was so proud that all her kids and grandkids graduated from college. Education was very important to her. Wanda worked at many jobs in her life. She was a teacher, a bookmobile driver, and a supply clerk for the Todd County School District. However, besides being a wife and mother, her favorite job was being the #1 ranch hand at the Sazama Farm. She loved working alongside her husband. Whether it be opening gates, branding calves, or harvesting the garden; her favorite place was wherever Johnny was. After retirement, Wanda enjoyed reading, quilting, puzzles and family get togethers. She could never pass up a cold glass of tea or hot coffee. Wanda is survived by her immediate family, (loving sisters) Marilyn, Eunice and Judy; sister-in-law, Shirley and several friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her very best friend Ruby Jansen. The two met in high school and lived on neighboring farms into adulthood. They are back together now sharing their news over coffee and rolls. Funeral Service was held on Saturday, September 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine. Burial followed at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.