Wayne Arlie Sharp a longtime resident of Sparks, NE area passed away at the Cherry County Hospital on Friday, March 27, 2020.

He was born, March 28, 1936 in Tripp County, SD on the Barnheart place in a 2-story framed house by a mid-wife. The seventh of ten children born to Rex William Sr. and Martha (Haley) Sharp.

He attended grade school in Tripp County and six weeks of high school in Valentine before deciding he would rather go to work than to school.

At a young age of 14, he worked for his cousin Milan haying, Melvin Haase’s in Winner, SD.

He met Doris Ann Sharkey at her sister’s wedding dance in Clearfield, SD. They married June 2, 1956 and celebrated 63 years together. They raised three children, Duane, Rita and Dwite.

They moved to the Milan Sharp ranch after Duane was born in 1957. Wayne helped manage the cow, hog and haying operation. All while building his herd of Hereford cows and hogs.

His motto: “If you worked hard you get to go play.” Before and after work he would go fishing and hunting with both gun and bow. He loved snowmobiling, riding the Honda 90 motorcycle, coon hunting, boating at Merritt and the love of a huge garden.

In October 1972 they purchased the John Smith place five miles south of Sparks. Moving there New Years Eve. They became a long-time river rat until his passing.

He milked cows, raising hogs, chickens and dry crop farming in the early years. He had campers with the Roy Breuklander family being the first to camp. They added canoes in the early 90’s followed by tubes and kayaks. Campers and floaters were the start of the great friendships that have lasted thru the years.

Wayne could tell jokes and stories all night and did. He always wanted people to have a great time and come back to see him.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Rex W. Sr. and Martha (Haley) Sharp; in-laws, James and Emma (Divish) Sharkey; brothers, Lyle (Alma), Jake (Inez), Rex W. Jr., Kenny (Inez) and Ronald; sisters, Gladys (Leland) and Lola (Clavde); and son, Dwite

He is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Duane; and daughter, Rita Rowan; grandchildren, Rob (Melissa) Rowan, Anthony (Tischa) Sharp, Amanda (Mike) Eannarinno and Tommy Sharp; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cassandra, Zoe, Anderson and Ray.

Graveside service was held with pastor A.G. Turner at the Sparks Cemetery on March 31, 2020. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.