William (Bill) L. Beebout, 89, of Lincoln, passed away September 16th at Tabitha’s Journey House. Born July 20, 1929 in Johnstown, NE to LeRoy and Rosa (Akert) Beebout, Bill was the youngest of eight children. He graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1947 and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1954. Upon leaving the Air Force, Bill moved to Lincoln, NE and married Patricia M. Mundorf. They would go on to have three children: stillborn son Jeff, daughter Brenda, and son Mark. Bill worked most of his life in the food industry, the majority of which was spent at Valentino’s restaurant. He enjoyed working there for many years before going to work for Lincoln Public Schools until his retirement. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan and Willard Beebout; and sisters, Lois Beebout, Ardis Johnson and Leona Morrow. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Mundorf) of Lincoln; daughter, Brenda (Daniel) Potter of Lincoln; son, Mark (Debra) Beebout of North Platte; brother, Merlin Beebout of Ainsworth; sister, Shirley Burger of Ainsworth; grandchildren, Justin (Karron) Potter of Lincoln, Courtney Potter (Jerrid Halvorsen) of Raymond, Jordan Beebout of North Platte and Erin Beebout of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Emma Potter, Hank and Harley Halvorsen, Audrey and Wyatt Potter; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Friday, September 21st at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Graveside service followed at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.bmflh.com.