William (Bill) Lynn Rose, 70, passed away on July 24, 2017. He was born on September 13, 1946 in Tilden, NE to Lynn W. and Velma (Graybeil) Rose. He grew up in Brunswick, NE and then moved to Ainsworth, NE as a freshman. He was a star basketball player and held the discus record at Ainsworth High School for 30 years. He graduated in 1964. During that time, his parents ran the Rose Grocery Store. After he graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1968, he worked for Yellow Freight in Georgia as a sales representative for 15 years. Upon his return to Nebraska, he became an insurance salesman. He married Merry Lynne Maxwell on September 9, 1999. Together they sold real estate for Home Real Estate and later for Lincoln First Realty. Merry Lynne’s two daughters and one granddaughter became his family. Bill was a wonderful grandpa and loved moments he spent with Chloe. Bill was an avid fisherman. He fished all his life and belonged to a bass club. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Richard. Bill is survived by his wife, Merry Lynne Maxwell; stepdaughters Shannon (Curt) Wolbert and Whitney (John) Emanuel; and one granddaughter, Chloe Wolbert. Cremation - no services. Graveside service was at Yankee Hill Cemetery on Saturday, July 29 with Rev. Gary Fuller officiating. Memorials to family for future designation.