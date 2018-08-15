Funeral services for William Lindwurm were held on Monday, August 13, 2018 a.m. at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burke with Pastor David Schmidt officiating.

Music was provided by Randy Sachtjen, organist. Barb Matucha and Janice Lindquist were in charge of registration and Carol Anderson and Lou Zimbelman were flower attendants.

Casket bearers were Marvin Braun, Dennis Hanson, Steve Wonnenberg, Dean Lindwurm, Glen Lindwurm and Marlin Braun.

Interment was in the Graceland Cemtery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William George Lindwurm was born on January 24, 1919, near Osmond, NE to William and Rosa (Kumm) Lindwurm. He was baptized on March 30, 1919, at Pierce County, NE.

His mother died of the flu shortly after giving birth to his sister Rosie. Bill was one year old and was sent to live with his grandparents in South Dakota until his father moved to South Dakota. His father hired Lena Kahler as a nanny for his five young children (Christina, Ella, Elsie, Bill, and Rosie). After his father’s marriage to Lena, Bill returned to live with his dad, step-mother, and sisters. His dad and Lena had four more children (Alvina, Esther, John, and Phillip).

Bill attended school at Pleasant View District No. 53. Bill was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on July 14, 1935, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlock, and was a member there until it closed in 2001. He then transferred his membership to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burke, where he remained a member until his death. He served as church secretary and treasurer at Peace for 12 years.

When his father was unable to work because of a stroke, Bill stepped in to do the farming. He also worked on the WPA building county roads with horses. After his father passed away, he remained on the farm until 1958, when he and his step-mother moved into Burke. Then, in 1961, he moved back out to a farm eight miles south and five miles west of Burke. He “batched” it for 14½ years and then on June 5, 1976 he married Esther Smith. They moved three miles west of Burke in 1986. In 1995, Esther passed away. He moved to Park View Manor in Burke in 2007, and moved to Silver Threads in 2016.

Bill enjoyed playing his harmonica, fishing and playing cards. He was one of the first people to have a video camera and he enjoyed videoing and taking pictures.

Bill passed away at the Rosebud Country Care Center on August 9, 2018 at the age of 99 years, 6 months and 16 days.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Rosa, his wife, Esther, his half brother Phillip Lindwurm who was killed in the Korean War, his step mother Lena Lindwurm, his sisters Rosie Sengleman, Tena Neuharth, Elsie Fode, Ella Hanson and Esther Braun, six brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and one step-son.

Bill is survived by his sister, Alvina Wonnenberg, his brother, John Lindwurm, nieces and nephews, and step-children.