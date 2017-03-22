William V. “Bill” Bishop, 85

A longtime Valentine resident, William Vernon “Bill” Bishop, passed away March 3, 2017, at Pine View Care Center. He was 85. Bill was born October 16, 1931, in Valentine to Guy and Mildred (Shelbourn) Bishop. He attended elementary and high schools in Valentine, graduating in 1949. During the Korean War, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving for four years. During his service, he was stationed on Midway Island which served as a major refueling stop for ships servicing the atomic bomb tests at Kwajalein Island. He also served on the USS Rio Grande, a tanker ship in the South Pacific. Following his military service, Bill attended Chadron State College. He graduated in 1960 with degrees in teacher education and industrial arts. He taught in several Nebraska schools, including Eddyville, Madrid, and Elmwood. He retired from Educational Service Unit 17 in Valentine. Although totally blind in the last years of his life. Bill loved the game of Trivia and was able to draw from his marvelous memory to amaze people with his answers. One of his hobbies was to memorize the features and characteristics of each new car model as they came out. At a glance, he could identify most cars and the make, model and year it was produced. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two nieces, Kelly Irish and Marlys Brindisi; grandnephew, Isaac Brewer; and brother-in-law, Gerald Grace. He leaves behind five sisters and one brother: Jacqueline Grace (Gerald) and Marilyn Bishop, both of Valentine; Jean McMindes (Lyle) of Grand Island; Sharon Bishop of Henderson; and Janet Bishop and Bob Bishop (Jeanne) both of Lincoln. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Service was held on March 9, 2017 at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines. Pastor Will Deeds officiated at the 2:00 p.m. service. Burial followed at Harmony Cemetery north of Valentine. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.