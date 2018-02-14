Zachary E. Reagle

Zachary Ethan Reagle age 13 of Mission, SD passed away on February 1 in Sioux Falls, SD. Zachary was born on March 18 in Winner, SD to Candice Reagle. Zachary was a very friendly and loving child that would give you a high five or a big smile any day. Zachary attended Todd County Middle School at the time of his death as an 8th grader. He had attended Todd County Schools during his educational career. Zachary had the biggest heart a very loving and caring young man. Zachary’s greatest love was riding or watching the planting and harvesting of corn and soybeans in a John Deere tractor or combine. Zachary loved being on the farm and ranch helping his Great Uncle Ivan and Great Aunt Sheila check cows and watch the baby calves running and being silly. Zachary enjoyed running and throwing the tennis ball during the Special Olympics activities that he participated in every year. Zachary is survived by his mother, Candice Reagle; brother, Emerson Reagle; Grandma, Marie Reagle; Uncle, Corey (Blaise) Reagle of Bismarck, ND. Aunt, Cheryl Shaul of Lake Montezuma, AZ. Cousins, Peyton, Cruz and Shaya Reagle Bismarck, ND. Great Grandma, Mildred Hannah of Valentine, NE. Uncle, Ivan (Sheila) Reagle of North Valentine, SD, Leonard (Bernie) Reagle and Families of Mission, SD, J.R. (Vicky) and Families of Mission, SD. Aunt, Sharon Koger of Hudson, CO. All the special friends that he made during his life. Zachary is preceded in death by his grandpa (best friend), Everrett Reagle. Celebrate of Zachary’s Life on February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Todd County Middle School. With caravan at 1:00 p.m. at the Casino. Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. on February 7 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine, NE. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was entrusted with service arrangements.