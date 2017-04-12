2017 West Holt Junior High Middle School Track Meet
The Ainsworth Middle School track team traveled to Atkinson on Thursday, April 6, 2017 for the West Holt Junior High Middle School Track Meet. It was a perfect day for track with little to no wind and mild temperature. Results for Ainsworth’s athletes are as follows. No team scores were kept.
Girls:
200 Meter Dash: Mady Goochey - 31.00 - 2nd.
400 Meter Dash: Hunter Wiebelhaus - 1:03.60 - 1st and Cailin Orton - 1:13.89 - 3rd.
