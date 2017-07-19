4-H Rodeo in the heat this past weekend in Winner, Chamberlain and Kennebec

This past weekend, rodeo families participated in three 100+ degree days of rodeo starting on Friday in Winner, Saturday in Chamberlain and Sunday in Kennebec. It was hot outside, but the contestants had great times and solid performances.

Contestants want to place in the top four to earn a place in the State 4-H Rodeo to be held in Fort Pierre on August 18, 19 and 20th, and place in the top 10 to earn points for the all around. As the weekend continued, more 4-Hers got qualified and some keep improving their times and scores.

On Friday, July 14, Winner held their rodeo and crowned as the Tripp County Senior Ambassador was Jami Bergeson and tied for 1st & 2nd runner-up was Arista Kaiser and Ashley Hohn. The Congeniality Award and Horsemanship went to Jami Bergeson. The Tripp County Junior Ambassador was Avery Schacht and receiving 1st runner-up was Kyla Mammen. There was a tie for the Congeniality Award between Avery Schacht and Kyla Mammen. The Horsemanship award went to Kyla Mammen.

