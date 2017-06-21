AHS Basketball Competes at Wisconsin Team Camp

Wed, 06/21/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The AHS boys basketball team traveled to Madison, WI on Friday, June 16th and Saturday, June 17th to compete at the 2017 University of Wisconsin Boy’s Basketball Team Camp.

Some of the top talent in the na-tion made up the 44 teams that com-peted in the two-day event, includ-ing Howard Pulley, the #1 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team in the country out of Minneapolis, MN, and top teams out of the Chi-town League near Chicago, IL.

