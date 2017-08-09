Ainsworth Athletes Compete in 2017 Special Olympics Fall Games

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The 2017 Special Olympics Fall Games were held in Lincoln August 4th through August 6th. Two teams from Ainsworth Special Olympics participated in Bocce on Saturday. Kasey Johnson and Austan Walton received a gold medal. Kaylie Ulibarri and Ty Bolli received a silver medal.

The athletes also attended the banquet and dance on Saturday night. Kevin Sjuts from Channel 10/11 Sports was emcee at the banquet, and the special entrainment was the Lincoln City Jugglers.

 

