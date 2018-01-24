Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team Defeats CWC, Valentine and Loses to Ogallala by One Point

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

It was another three-game week for the Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team.

The Dawgs started the week on Tuesday, January 16th at home against the Chambers/Wheeler Central Renegades. The Dawgs downed the 9 and 5 Renegades 74 to 63.

The second game of the week was a road trip to Valentine on Thursday, January 18th. The Dawgs defeated the Valentine Badgers for the second time this year, 53 to 33.

On Saturday, January 20th, the Dawgs made a long road trip to Ogallala and lost a heartbreaker to the Ogallala Indians, 46 to 47.

 

