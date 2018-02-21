Ainsworth Boys Basketball Team Wins Final Game of Regular Season

The Ainsworth Bulldogs traveled to Cody for their last game of the 2017-18 regular season. The Dawgs defeated Cody-Kilgore 70 to 41 and wrapped up their season with an 11 and 11 record.

The Dawgs jumped to an early lead in the first quarter, scoring 15 points to Cody-Kilgore’s nine points.

Ainsworth really extended their lead, scoring 26 points in the second quarter while holding Cody-Kilgore to nine points.

The Dawgs defense was tough for the Cowboys to overcome. For most of the game, the Dawgs ran a full court press and they picked up 16 steals.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/