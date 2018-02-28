Ainsworth Boys Basketball Teams Season Ends in Subdistrict Loss to Neligh-Oakdale

The Ainsworth Bulldogs basketball season came to an end in their first game of the C2-6 Subdistricts with a 46 to 50 loss to Neligh-Oakdale.

The Dawgs were seeded number 1 in the four team bracket and played number 4 seed Neligh-Oakdale on Tuesday, February 20th in O’Neill.

The Dawgs started the game strong in the first quarter, but Neligh-Oakdale came back late in the quarter. Ainsworth led 12 to 9 after the first eight minutes.

In the second quarter, Neligh-Oakdale was able to break Ainsworth’s full court press and scored some easy baskets. Ainsworth also got into foul trouble allowing Neligh-Oakdale several trips to the freethrow line. At halftime, the score was tied at 24 each.

