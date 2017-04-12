Ainsworth Boys Golf Team Takes 10th at Ord Invitational

The Ainsworth Boys Golf Team competed in the Ord Invitational Golf Meet on Tuesday, April 4. The weather played a factor on the tight Ord Golf Course. The day was overcast with 10 to 20 mph winds and the temperature was 52 degrees.

Ainsworth finished with a team score of 459 taking 10th place in the 12-team field.

Grand Island Central Catholic won the team championship with a score of 328, Grand Island Northwest finished as runner-up with a 339, host Ord was third with a 341, and O’Neill finished 4th with a 349.

Josh Cuddy of O’Neill was the medalist with a round of 73 on the par 66 course.

