Ainsworth Boys Place Third at West Holt Invitational Track Meet

The Ainsworth Boys and Girls Track Teams competed in the West Holt Invitational on Thursday, April 20th.

Conditions were on the cool side for the tracksters. The Ainsworth boys scored 56 points to take third place. O’Neill High School boys racked up 159 points to take top honors with second going to Ord with 79.5 points.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/