Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball Falls in Three Sets to West Holt Huskies

The Ainsworth Bulldog Volleyball Team hosted the West Holt Huskies on Tuesday, September 12th for a C-Team, JV and Varsity dual.

The Huskies defeated the Bulldogs in three sets during the Varsity game, 25-9, 25-20 and 25-18.

On the offensive side, senior Claire Steinhauser had four kills, followed by senior Becky Arens with two. Junior Shelby Jones and sophomore Brieann Schipporeit each had one kill for the night.

Jones led the team in set assists with five, while Steinhauser earned one assist.

Senior Mckenna Erthum served one ace for the Bulldogs. Jones and junior Megan Appelt made seven and six serves respectively to top the stats sheet for the night.

Defensively, Schipporeit held a tall presence at the net to claim four solo blocks. Three other Bulldogs - Steinhauser, Jones and Arens - each made one solo block.

In the back row, Arens dug up seven of the Huskies offensive hits. Senior libero Jody Allen had the second-most digs of the night, claiming four. Jones and Steinhauser each made three digs, while Appelt had one.

Two more home games are on the slate for the Lady Bulldogs, with a C-Team triangular against North Central and O’Neill scheduled for Monday, September 18th at 5:00 p.m., followed by a C-Team, JV and Varsity dual against Burwell on Thursday, September 21st, starting at 5:00 p.m.

That will be spectators’ last chance to watch the Ainsworth Bulldogs Volleyball Team at home until Thursday, October 12th, as they hit the road for five matches.