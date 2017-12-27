Ainsworth Bulldogs Defeat Burwell and Take Record to Three and Four

After some tough defeats by Broken Bow and Cozad this past week, the Dawgs hosted Burwell on Tuesday, December 12th and defeated the Longhorns 59 to 50.

The Dawgs’ record is now three wins and four losses. Ainsworth’s four losses come from Cozad (C-1 with 5-1 record), Broken Bow (C-1 with 5-0 record), Gordon-Rushville (C-1 with 7-0 record) and West Holt (D-1 with 6-0 record).

Against Burwell, the Dawgs jumped out to a big lead of 18 to 9 in the first quarter and had a lead of 15 points early in the second quarter.

Burwell then started making shots and Ainsworth’s arch nemisis, the dreaded turnovers, started in. Burwell battled back scoring 17 points to Ainsworth’s 13 points and pulled within five points by halftime.

“Up multiple points two different times during the game, but turnovers hurt us and allowed Burwell back into the game,” said Coach Sean Sterkel.

